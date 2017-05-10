Help students be agents of change

There has been much discussion on how Singapore's young can be prepared for a highly competitive market of constant change (Swee Say: To do well in future, adapt and learn, adapt and learn; March 15 and What's being done to prepare S'poreans for jobs of the future; March 27).

A hallmark of the future economy is a reliance on automation and artificial intelligence.

Being able to identify and solve systematic problems arising from the use of such technologies could be advantageous.

Therefore, schools should work towards cultivating problem-solvers.

My school provides platforms for its students to give feedback and make suggestions during dialogues within their classes, with their form teachers or even with the principal.

Such policies and platforms should be implemented in more schools and communities, to give our young people opportunities to identify problems or inefficiencies, express their ideas and have them evaluated (in terms of feasibility and effectiveness) by peers or mentors in a safe environment.

It is important to ensure that the students feel that their ideas are valued.

Schools should make efforts to engage in two-way communication, informing students of how good suggestions are followed up on or giving feedback on how their suggestions could be more viable.

We need to make our students agents of change and enablers of advancement, so that they can be of greater value in the future economy.

Nicole Lim Sze Ting , 15,

Secondary 4 student

