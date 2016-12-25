Help make foreign workers feel at home

According to the report, "Kudos to NGOs that help S'pore's migrant workers" (Dec 18), there are about 1.4 million foreign workers in Singapore.

Among them are large numbers of construction workers and maids, many of whom are forced by circumstances to work abroad as they wish to improve the lives of their families back home.

It is heartening to note that there are non-governmental organisations in Singapore helping to ensure that these workers are well taken care of, especially in their time of need.

These workers have helped Singapore build our flats, malls and infrastructure, as well as taken care of our families.

We must be appreciative and do our part in making their stay here a pleasant and joyful one.

Neo Poh Goon