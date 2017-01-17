Help immigrants develop interest in our heritage

I agree with Mr Clement Wee Hong En ("Recognise that Singapore may be reaching its limits"; Jan 12).

It is important that decisive action be taken now to address the concerns that Singaporeans have voiced, especially about immigrants.

Beyond allocating everyone sufficient living space, we should pay equal attention to ensuring our national identity does not get diluted with the influx of immigrants.

Policies that help immigrants develop a genuine interest in Singapore's heritage can go a long way.

We could explore making it compulsory for new citizens to go on learning journeys to places such as the Singapore Discovery Centre and National Museum annually.

More resources could also be channelled to the National Integration Council so more events can be organised to encourage interaction and engagement between native Singaporeans and new citizens.

To achieve the goals of the Population White Paper, policymakers must be prepared to work every step of the way and listen to the voices on the ground.

The support of the public is crucial for the long-term success and sustainability of government policies.

Lionel Loi Zhi Rui