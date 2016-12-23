Help drivers who enter motorcycle lanes at checkpoints

The reports on the multiple collisions along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) mentioned that the Mercedes-Benz driver is believed to have entered the lane meant for motorcycles before the Tuas Checkpoint ("Driver arrested after deadly mayhem on AYE" and "Mercedes driver seen 'talking to himself'"; both published on Dec 20).

It is said that he then reversed his car and made an illegal U-turn, before heading back in the direction he came from.

It is not uncommon for motorists to enter the wrong lane at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

However, does the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) have measures in place to alert motorists when this happens?

How would these motorists rectify their mistake? Are there ways to allow them to exit safely?

The authorities should look at high-tech ways to help motorists.

For instance, high-resolution cameras can alert officers in the ICA control room as soon as errant vehicles are spotted.

Flashing electronic signs can signal motorists to pull over if they are in the wrong lane, while waiting for ICA officers to direct or stop incoming traffic to allow the motorists to switch to the correct lane.

Good traffic surveillance and on-site management at the checkpoints can prevent such incidents.

Francis Cheng