Hear all sides before assigning any blame

Maintenance staff normally do not cut corners unless there are overriding reasons and conflicting demands (Maintenance team signed off on work not done: SMRT; Nov 1).

In this case, were they overwhelmed by demands from the management to keep the trains running on schedule at all costs?

It was reported that permission is needed to go down to the tracks to conduct maintenance of the pumping system.

This would disrupt the trains' schedule.

There must be an independent inquiry to hear the side of the maintenance staff.

Is there a whistle-blowing programme at SMRT?

Had there been one, it would have been impossible to falsify the maintenance records over an extended period without the knowledge of the chief executive officer.

It is unlikely that the entire Bishan maintenance team was in cahoots in this.

Wong Fan Voon