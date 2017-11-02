Hear all sides before assigning any blame

Published
Nov 2, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

Maintenance staff normally do not cut corners unless there are overriding reasons and conflicting demands (Maintenance team signed off on work not done: SMRT; Nov 1).

In this case, were they overwhelmed by demands from the management to keep the trains running on schedule at all costs?

It was reported that permission is needed to go down to the tracks to conduct maintenance of the pumping system.

This would disrupt the trains' schedule.

There must be an independent inquiry to hear the side of the maintenance staff.

Is there a whistle-blowing programme at SMRT?

Had there been one, it would have been impossible to falsify the maintenance records over an extended period without the knowledge of the chief executive officer.

It is unlikely that the entire Bishan maintenance team was in cahoots in this.

Wong Fan Voon

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 02, 2017, with the headline 'Hear all sides before assigning any blame'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mum on a budget: How to build a cosy baby nursery
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Don’t miss these delicious deals at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands