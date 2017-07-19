HDB buyers are home owners, not tenants

We thank Mr Larry Leong for his feedback (Are HDB residents tenants or owners?; June 24).

Purchasers of HDB flats are owners of their property.

Flat owners enjoy rights to exclusive possession of the flat during the tenure of the flat lease.

They can sell, let out, and renovate their flats, within the guidelines specified in the Lease and Housing and Development Act.

The name of each HDB flat owner is reflected in the title deed, the original of which is kept with the Singapore Land Authority, as part of the central and comprehensive record for all properties in Singapore.

This confirms his or her ownership of the property.

We would like to clarify that HDB does not use the term "tenant" to refer to those who have bought a flat, as Mr Leong had mentioned.

We use the term "tenant" to refer to those who rent public rental flats from HDB.

Lim Lea Lea (Ms)

Director (Branch Operations)

Housing & Development Board