Having more COEs goes against car-lite push

I was surprised to read that there would be an 8.9 per cent increase in the supply of certificates of entitlement (COEs) in the February to April period ("Bigger COE supply fuels hope of lower premiums"; Jan 20).

Ever since the Government mooted the idea of going car-lite, many of us have been trying to be less dependent on cars, and there has been a tremendous surge of two-wheelers on our roads.

The recent upward adjustment of parking fees, as well as heavier parking fees during peak periods, is another way of telling motorists to use their cars only when really necessary.

Additional COEs, hence, go against the car-lite initiative.

Neo Poh Goon