Have more project work in schools, but keep exams too

I agree fully with Mr Seah Yam Meng that it is important that our education system undergoes a change (Focus more on project work to foster innovation; Dec 30, 2017).

The main aim of education is to learn thinking skills.

It is also to gain knowledge, prepare one for the future and to teach socialisation skills and moral values.

Innovation is seen as a subset of creativity, in that creativity is the act of producing something original, and innovation is the application of it.

Innovation is crucial to ensure that students will be able to meet the demands of the future economy.

At the same time, however, one should also consider that the future economy is looking not just for novel ideas, but also better concepts and results, as they may not necessarily come hand-in-hand.

Although focusing more on project work, as Mr Seah suggested, is one way to bring this about, it is also important to remember that not all students play their part in contributing to projects.

Some will ride on the effort of others, and a system totally reliant on projects can be abused.

So, examinations are still necessary for now, to test the knowledge of students.

But more focus on project work is definitely a start.

Charlieze Tan (Miss)