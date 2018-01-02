Have extraction fans, partitions at smoking corners

The current regulation of setting aside a smoking corner, demarcated by a yellow box, within food and beverage establishments is an inefficient solution to safeguarding the health of the non-smoking public.

Regulations should be considered to mandate the use of extraction fans and ventilation blowers.

Boxed-up structures with glass partitions should also be mandated.

The benefits of preventing second-hand smoke inhalation far outweigh the cost of installing these.

Perhaps the Government should spearhead the initiative by providing a one-off grant for the erection of such facilities.

Tax revenues should be channelled to enhance the well-being of the general public who are inadvertently paying the price for other people's personal choice.

Joel Pang Zhen Hong