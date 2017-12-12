Have automatic wheelchair ramps in buses

As our population is ageing fast, I hope that the Government and the Transport Ministry will take steps to equip all our buses with wheelchair ramps that are automatically deployed.

Currently, almost all our buses are equipped with wheelchair ramps that are manually deployed - the bus driver has to leave his seat and extend the wheelchair ramp by hand.

This is very time consuming, especially if we have more elderly commuters using wheelchairs in the future.

Let us not make the bus driver's job more difficult than it already is.

Buses in other countries are already equipped with automatic ramps.

I hope the Government will seriously look into this and other necessary arrangements to make our island and future lifestyle elderly-friendly.

Tan Lin Neo (Miss)