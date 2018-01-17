Have animal activists forgotten about birds?

I share the concerns of animal activists over the welfare of the juvenile sharks (Activists raise concern over blacktip reef sharks kept in dental clinic aquarium; Jan 11).

Meanwhile, another group of animals has been left captive - and neglected by the activists - for far too long: birds.

Birds are created to fly in the unbounded sky. Like human beings, they need companionship and often live in a group.

It is selfish and cruel to keep a bird in a cage for personal pleasure.

Bird enthusiasts who wish to see these animals up close can observe them in their natural habitats.

They can participate in bird-watching tours armed with a camera or a pair of binoculars.

In Singapore, the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve is a good place to watch birds that make Singapore their home or fly in for a stopover from distant lands.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals should lobby for legislation that bans the keeping of birds as a hobby.

Donny Ho Boon Tiong