Harsher penalty needed for reckless drivers

Under the Road Traffic Act, the maximum sentence for causing death by driving recklessly is five years in jail.

This seems inadequate in the light of the damage done.

The British government has proposed life sentences for causing death by dangerous driving, up from the current 14-year limit.

The Singapore authorities should send a powerful message by enhancing the punishment too, so that the more serious cases are met with a harsher punishment.

It will serve as a warning to drivers who blatantly disregard the basic rules of the road and the safety of people and property.

The authorities should strive to provide for the victims and their families in their time of need, detail the rights that they are to expect, and help them recover from their bereavement.

Loong Chik Tong