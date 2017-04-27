Hardware tokens will still be available

We thank Ms Ang Chiew Leng for her feedback (Give customers a choice between digital and hardware tokens; April 15).

At DBS, we are committed to providing the highest level of security to our customers. The digital token is a security enhancement on the new DBS digibank app.

This digital token will be made available to our customers in phases, and customers can be assured that it is secured with enhanced encryption and provides multi-layered protection against malware targeting mobile applications.

However, we understand that some customers would prefer to hold hardware tokens, and we assure them these will be available as an option.

Louis Foo

Head of eBusiness

Consumer Banking Group (Singapore)

DBS Bank