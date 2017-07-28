Halt inflated medical claims from car accidents

Previously, car repair workshops inflated accident repair bills to benefit themselves as well as the claimant.

The introduction of the Independent Damage Assessment Centres (Idac) and accredited workshop schemes put a stop to this.

Now, we are seeing the emergence of inflated medical claims after minor vehicle accidents. Most claims involve neck and back sprains, which are difficult for general practitioners to diagnose.

I have been the victim of such a claim.

In a recent case, a driver had accidentally hit the back of another car. Although both motorists decided that the accident was minor and not serious, the driver later received the other motorist's claim of $7,500 for medical bills and legal fees.

It is time that the General Insurance Association of Singapore looks into this and stamps out this practice, which takes advantage of an unfortunate situation.

Perhaps we should go back to the old practice of requiring the police to be at the scene of every accident, even minor ones, and accredited doctors to certify that injuries are genuine.

Ng Kei Yong