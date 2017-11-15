Guard against Islamophobia

It is worrying to see young Muslims express fears about Islamophobia (Muslim youth air concerns about Islamophobia here; ST Online, July 22).

Just because a few Malay Singaporeans have been arrested for radicalism does not mean that all Muslims should be discriminated against or alienated by their peers.

It will do us no good to breed distrust, as this will only encourage more among us to feel like outsiders.

More can be done in the media to help dispel misconceptions about Islam, and educate other communities about the Muslim culture. By encouraging interactions between communities, we can build bonds and allay fears.

Only when our nation is united, without fear or distrust, can we successfully combat the threat of terrorism as one people.

Chloe Kok Ying-Xuan, 16

Secondary 4 student