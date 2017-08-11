Grab right to suspend cabbies

Published
1 hour ago

Grab is right to temporarily suspend some of its taxi drivers from receiving bookings through its platform after they rejected the bulk of booking jobs, resulting in longer waiting times for passengers (Some cabbies upset by Grab suspension; Aug 9).

Taxi commuters expect the timely arrival of their cabs upon booking. Making them wait longer than necessary cannot be good for the ride-hailing business.

A good reputation is easy to lose and very hard to regain.

So Grab has every right to take measures against taxi drivers whose behaviour or actions may undermine its brand and business.

Richard Thong Kok Mun

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 11, 2017, with the headline 'Grab right to suspend cabbies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

