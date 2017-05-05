Govt should have 'truth' news portal

The solution offered by digital management consultant Mr Ryan Lim to tackle the problem of fake news is rather simplistic (Many Singaporeans concerned about fake news: Poll; May 1).

His suggestion: Treat fake news like we would a computer virus; if one has doubts about its veracity or credibility, it should be checked; and if it cannot be verified, isolate it and kill it off.

But it may not be so cut and dried, in reality.

Recently, I was told by someone, who seemed familiar with and well-versed in Hindu temple matters, that a temple was going to be resited and that there were some issues about the leases of the current and new plots of land.

The information looked credible to me. Had I shared this on social media, would I be guilty of spreading fake news if the information was incorrect?

What is the actual situation on the ground and where can I get the correct piece of information?

If I were to write to the temple authority, it would probably not entertain me.

If the Government could provide a platform or portal for citizens with genuine concerns to write to, it could prevent the inadvertent publishing of fake news.

K. Kalidas