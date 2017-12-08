Government should help older Pine Grove residents

I have lived in Block P of Pine Grove Condominium for 30 years (Tempers fray over bid to sell Pine Grove en bloc; Nov 30).

The corner unit that I occupy on the 14th floor comprises 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and two balconies, with a stunning view of nature.

The condominium is also close to the National University Hospital, MRT stations and bus stops.

Many of my neighbours support a council bent on selling Pine Grove en bloc. The council has tried to sell en bloc previously, but it failed. They are trying again.

If they succeed this time, I will have to exchange my spacious home with aerial views for a chicken coop somewhere else.

I believe the Government can do more to help those who are opposed to selling en bloc, in particular the older citizens of Pine Grove.

Koh Kong Chia

