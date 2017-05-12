Government reviewing rules on private lottery clubs

We would like to thank Mr Billy Lee Han Tiong and Mr Wee Gim Leong for their letters, both published on May 8, regarding jackpot machines operated by private lottery clubs (PLCs).

We understand the concerns raised by the writers. We agree there is a need to protect individuals from excessive jackpot machine gaming, and that PLCs should ensure proper governance of jackpot machine proceeds.

Across the PLC landscape, there has been a reduction in jackpot machine-related activities.

From 2010 to 2016, the number of PLCs operating jackpot machines fell by 15. Overall jackpot machine gaming revenues from the PLCs have also decreased.

As announced in Parliament last year, the Ministry of Home Affairs has commenced a review to strengthen the PLC regulatory regime, and has been working closely with the Ministry of Social and Family Development on this review. Details will be announced later this year when the review has been completed.

Sunny Lee

Director, Media Relations

Ministry of Home Affairs