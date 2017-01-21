Good reasons for HDB cat ban

Miss Amelia Au Wei En wants the Housing Board to allow cats in flats ("HDB cat ban no longer relevant"; Jan 19), but I strongly disagree.

Cats can be a nuisance and are known to wander - and defaecate - wherever they please.

There are also diseases that can spread from cats to humans.

HDB dwellers live in close proximity to one another and already have to contend with issues such as noisy neighbours, barking dogs, litter, and neighbours who obstruct walkways and corridors with furniture, potted plants and various items. Do we really need to add cats into the mix?

We should be mindful that there are many Singaporeans who are not animal lovers.

Peter Khaw Siang Hin