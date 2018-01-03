Good move that will reduce flight delays

I am supportive of the initiative to end the final call for boarding at Changi Airport (Attention travellers: Changi to end final call for boarding; Dec 27, 2017).

A tranquil setting is more conducive for those on a relaxing holiday.

It also puts the onus on passengers to be on the alert for their flight time and to be more considerate towards others who have to wait for latecomers, resulting in flight delays.

Changi Airport may also consider an additional policy of offloading passengers who are late.

Such moves will drive desired behaviour and, in turn, propel a better-performing airport. Nothing less for our premier crown jewel.

Justin Chua Jun Jie, 13

Secondary 2 student

