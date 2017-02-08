Good habits scrub out complacency

I am pleased that junior college students are cleaning up their classrooms after each lesson ("JC students ensure shared spaces are kept clean"; Jan 23).

This will inculcate a sense of responsibility and self-discipline within them, and allow them to develop a sense of ownership towards common spaces. Students will also be less reliant on others to clean up after them.

The move to have students shadow the school's cleaners and work alongside them is a good idea, as is the "show cleaners appreciation" day.

Students will then understand that the cleaners' job is not an easy one.

I hope that other schools can adopt these practices as well.

This will have an indirect impact on the community and ensure Singapore remains a clean and green city that we are proud of.

Lee Jia Wei, 15,

Secondary 4 student

