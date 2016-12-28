Go for car pooling, greener transport

It is common to see parents driving their children to school. However, the cars' back seats are mostly empty. This is a waste of resources, as other students living in the same block could hitch a ride, through car pooling.

Adopting eco-friendly modes of transport would be even better.

Perhaps bicycle rental kiosks could be set up near major public transport hubs to facilitate residents' last-mile journeys.

This could encourage more people to leave their cars at home in favour of cheaper, more convenient, eco-friendly transport.

Mandy Tan Ru Yi, 14,

Secondary 2 student

