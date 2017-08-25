Go cashless but also consider service aspects

The idea to go cashless is well and good and is in keeping with what other developed countries in the world are doing.

But before the Land Transport Authority goes full steam ahead with its "cashless by 2020" target, I hope the authority has considered the 16 million tourists who come to Singapore every year.

These tourists will find it difficult to take public transport if they do not have travel cards.

Public transport is provided for the convenience of the public, including the tourists and the elderly.

It should not be just about saving manpower and cost - it is also about service.

Since all the stations have a passenger service counter, they should also sell single-trip tickets as well as provide top-up service.

Going cashless seems like the way of the future if you are familiar with the system, but it can be a huge inconvenience.

David Kong