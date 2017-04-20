Go beyond physical skills at OBS

I am proud to have experienced the sweat, pain, tears and sunburns of four days at Outward Bound Singapore (OBS at 50 - going strong, helping youth find their potential; April 8).

The lessons I have learnt are certainly worth the struggles.

Nevertheless, I hope that in future, the OBS organisers can incorporate activities that encourage creativity rather than merely physical skills.

For example, the participants could be made to think up methods of building a tree house.

First-aid lessons could also be conducted to prepare students with the necessary life-saving skills in times of emergency.

I hope that a subsidised fee can also be given to students who come from families that may not be as financially able as others, so they can enjoy the experience without worrying about adding to their parents' financial burden.

Jenny Ma Junyi, 15, Secondary 4 student