"Choping" was never an issue in the past when customers used to order at the stall and then wait for the hawker assistant to bring the food to their table.

Perhaps that practice should be brought back.

If choping is to be stopped, there should be posters reminding people that reserving or choping of tables is not allowed.

A national campaign to encourage good practices and to stop choping will be necessary to drive the message home.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak