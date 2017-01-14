Go back to basics when naming roads

Road names in new townships here are becoming increasingly creative but meaningless.

It leaves a navigator really clueless when moving around the area.

This is unlike older estates like Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh and Hougang.

Take Ang Mo Kio for example.

There, even and odd number avenues run parallel to each other, which is really helpful when one is lost.

In Punggol, there are names like, Sumang, Sentul and Edgefield Plains.

To add to the confusion, "way", "walk", "close" and "link" are added to these names, such as Sumang Walk and Sumang Link, which offer no perspective of the road's location or bearings.

I hope the authorities will go back to basics when naming the upcoming Bidadari estate, and give the roads within the township more functional and helpful names.

Ng Beng Choo (Mrs)