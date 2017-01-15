Go after contractors who install illegal CCTV cameras

The authorities should take action against the suppliers and contractors who install closed-circuit television cameras in common areas for home owners ("More people taking aim at neighbours... with cameras"; Jan 8).

While the work is paid for by the home owner, it does not excuse the contractor from the responsibility of ensuring that the installation is legally permitted.

Also, the town council should be empowered to remove any illegally installed camera within 24 hours of informing the HDB lessee.

Strict rules are needed to nip the problem in the bud and get it under control.

Raymund Koh Joo Guan