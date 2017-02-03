Give subsidies for childcare at home

I am heartened that there will be new mega childcare centres to meet the demand for such services, and that they will be subject to stringent regulatory requirements ("4 more mega childcare centres on the way"; Jan 19, and "Large childcare centres must meet licensing criteria too" by the Early Childhood Development Agency; Jan 30).

However, I believe that the human touch during childhood is more important than the infrastructure where the child receives care.

Grandparents are a valuable resource. When I was younger, I would go to my grandparents' home after kindergarten every day.

Interacting with my Mandarin-speaking grandparents helped me pick up my mother tongue quickly.

This also helped to foster a close relationship between us, bridge the generation gap and bond the entire family.

I suggest that subsidies be given for home care by grandparents or suitable adults, such as neighbours.

This would channel resources from building infrastructure to quality care for children that only dedicated caregivers can provide.

This is not to say that children should spend all their time at home, as interacting with their peers from a young age is vital to improving social skills.

While they should spend most of their time in a home environment, children can also go to a playgroup or kindergarten at other times.

Lynette Quah Hui Ting (Miss)