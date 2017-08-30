Give students time to decide on future

It is important for more local universities to allow students to decide on their course of study at a later stage, as well as to provide students with a means of changing their course midway through the programme (The road to flexibility in changing majors; July 3).

A transition period could be given to allow students to get used to the university lifestyle, understand the different courses offered and gain exposure to different areas.

Students should have a better understanding of themselves and find out where their passion or interest lies before making a decision that could possibly determine their career paths.

They should be allowed to decide on their future only when the time is ripe.

Kimberly Low, 16

Secondary 4 student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header “Voices of Youth”. Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to. Please keep to a length of 250 words.