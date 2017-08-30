Give students time to decide on future

It is important for more local universities to allow students to decide on their course of study at a later stage, as well as to provide students with a means of changing their course midway through the programme (The road to flexibility in changing majors; July 3).

A transition period could be given to allow students to get used to the university lifestyle, understand the different courses offered and gain exposure to different areas.

Students should have a better understanding of themselves and find out where their passion or interest lies before making a decision that could possibly determine their career paths.

They should be allowed to decide on their future only when the time is ripe.

Kimberly Low, 16

Secondary 4 student

