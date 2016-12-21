Give students more time to learn

A key global study has ranked Singapore's students the world's best in mathematics and science ("Singapore students top maths, science rankings"; Nov 30) but personally I don't think that is true.

The Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) tested only Primary 4 and Secondary 2 students, with the statistics derived from only a small sample.

The Ministry of Education attributed the improved TIMSS scores to the more inquiry-based system of teaching.

While this system is a step in the right direction, it is too time-consuming, as students need to learn to "ask questions, collect evidence and explain things".

I suggest that the ministry either increase the lesson time in school or trim the amount taught, allowing more effective learning.

Hasel Soh Wan Qi, 12, Primary 6 pupil

CALLING YOUNG READERS:

If you are 21 or below and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the header ''Voices of Youth''. Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to.