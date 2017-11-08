Give students more healthy food choices

Students spend much of their time in school, and many of them would consume at least one meal there.

With the Healthy Meals in Schools programme, students now have the option of taking proper, nutritious meals (Healthier food offered at all mainstream schools; July 18).

In my school, students are encouraged to consume more fruit and vegetables with our meals.

Hopefully, there will be a wider range of fruit and vegetables for us to choose from.

While there are fewer fried dishes being sold in the school canteen, more can be done to cut back on the sale of ice cream and sweet drinks.

Hopefully, with all this in place, students will get into the habit of eating healthily.

Still, it is essential that students are educated on the importance of healthy eating and the benefits that come along with it.

Tan Xin Yan, 15

Secondary 4 student

