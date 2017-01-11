Give students chance to explore real world

The tremendous effort by our Ministry of Education in planning the curriculum that has proven so successful is definitely worth applauding ("Singapore students bag education 'World Cup'"; Dec 7, 2016).

But even more can be done to improve our education system.

First, more applied learning and practical work could be included, especially in secondary school.

Enabling students to utilise their knowledge to solve real-life problems would bring about greater appreciation of the subject. It would also spark more interest in students, who may pursue the subject in the future.

Second, students can be given the chance to explore what career choices are available in the market, and try their hand at the job, as an extension of the Education and Career Guidance programme.

This would give them a better understanding of their desired career and leave them better able to make an informed choice.

With these improvements, students like me will be able to benefit more from our top-notch education system.

Michelle Ng Ee Xiang, 18,

Junior College Year 2 student