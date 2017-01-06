Give security guards power to arrest troublemakers

Many people look down on security officers as lowly workers and they receive little help ("Cultivate professionalism and pride in security officers" by Dr Michael Loh Toon Seng; Jan 4).

To instil professionalism and pride in them, the authorities should give them some powers.

For instance, the Singapore Police Force, Traffic Police and National Environment Agency should empower qualified security officers to arrest troublemakers, issue summons to errant drivers, and fine smokers who light up in non-designated smoking areas.

Suitable security officers should also be promoted and trained in advanced counter-terrorism skills. They can be our nation's front line defence against terrorists.

Shortening their working hours and increasing their pay will also go some way towards raising respect for them.

Jonathan Chee Fook Heng