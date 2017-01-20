Give residents free parking this Chinese New Year

The Housing Board's free parking scheme was introduced to promote social interaction and stronger family ties.

Unfortunately, numerous multi-storey carparks, such as the ones in new estates in Keat Hong, do not allow free parking on Sundays and public holidays.

This is despite the fact that the demand for season parking is low and there are many vacant parking spaces at these carparks.

With the Chinese New Year holidays falling on a long weekend this year, I hope the HDB will let residents, many of whom will be celebrating their first Chinese New Year as a family, enjoy free parking.

Loong Chik Tong