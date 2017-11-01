Give people chances to develop empathy

It is heartening to know that more steps are being taken to make Singapore a more inclusive society (Turning disability into ability in the workplace; July 21).

I hope that more companies here will open up their doors to employees with various needs.

Admittedly, some workers may need time to adjust to working with colleagues who have disabilities, especially if they have not been exposed to those with special needs.

However, giving opportunities for more Singaporeans to have personal experiences with those with special needs could develop our collective sense of empathy and mutual understanding.

It is only when the majority accepts everyone that a society can truly be an inclusive one.

Lim Shin-Yi, 16

Secondary 4 student