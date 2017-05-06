Give HDB carparks a standard colour

Published
1 hour ago

The Housing Board's Remaking Our Heartland programme was announced recently, with nine towns and estates identified for renewal (Toa Payoh to get new flats, new parks in makeover; April 23).

The facelift would include additional multi-storey carparks to cater for new residents and visitors.

The HDB should look into the feasibility of having a common and easily recognisable colour scheme for all the new and existing multi-storey carparks.

This will not only enable motorists to locate them with ease but also give a fresh and unique look to all the upgraded towns.

Mak Seck Hong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 06, 2017, with the headline 'Give HDB carparks a standard colour'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Women are at higher risk for anaemia
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping