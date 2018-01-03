Get tough on riders of noisy motorbikes

I request that the Land Transport Authority intervene and act on noise pollution by vehicles.

There are some 200cc motorbikes or scooters on our streets that produce horrendous levels of noise.

These machines can be heard from the time they are started up till they leave the carpark and get onto the road, and even for a few hundred more metres after that.

This nuisance is worse in the dead of night and on weekends, when a housing estate is calm and quiet, and people are in deep sleep. This is often the time these riders seem to get into action.

When these vehicles undergo checks for emission levels to prevent air pollution, are there any checks to contain the noise pollution?

When the vehicles get re-certified, are any unauthorised modifications noticed? Or do the owners modify them after they get re-certified?

Are there guidelines for automobile workshops against making illegal modifications that customers may request for?

Can the public lodge complaints to any authority on this matter? Could the Land Transport Authority intervene and act against owners of such noisy vehicles?

Ramamurthy Mahesh Kumar