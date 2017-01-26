Get tough on illegally modified vehicles

I welcome the proposed tougher penalties on vehicle owners who alter their vehicles illegally ("Motorists could face tougher penalties for flouting traffic regulations"; Jan 11).

However, the new regime must be coupled with effective and strict enforcement, which does not seem to be the case now.

Punggol Drive has been plagued by excessive noise from cars and motorcycles that seems to indicate that these vehicles have been modified illegally.

This nuisance can be observed at all times of the day, and even past 1am, on all days of the week.

On several occasions since last September, I wrote to the Land Transport Authority, only to receive replies stating that action would be taken.

To date, no enforcement action has been seen and no updates have been provided.

I urge the LTA to actively enforce the regulations.

Dennis Chew