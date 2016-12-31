Get schools involved in SG Secure

The new school year will start next week. I suggest that the SG Secure movement and its three core pillars - vigilance, cohesion and resilience - be implemented in all educational institutes ("How prepared is Singapore for an attack?"; Nov 20).

All school activities should, as far as possible, incorporate these three pillars.

The police's Ground Response Force or Emergency Response Team could conduct awareness classes in schools across Singapore.

The initiative will be a timely move, considering the recent terrorist activities around the world.

Robinson Fernandez