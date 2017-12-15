Get PMD users to wear headgear with light

The Land Transport Authority's plans to make riding safer for personal mobility device (PMD) users and other road users are laudable (Reckless PMD users face stern action; Dec 13).

However, public education programmes to change rider behaviour, and setting up speed limits and other restrictions will have limited impact without some effort to reduce rider vulnerability.

Even if riders are limited to the use of pedestrian and cycling paths, they are exposed to heavier vehicles at pedestrian crossings.

The wide range of PMDs means riders approach and traverse pedestrian crossings at various heights of visibility to drivers. Those who are seated on electric scooters, for instance, are at a lower height than pedestrians but move at much greater speeds.

They may not be visible to drivers at pedestrian crossings, particularly when there are trees, hedges and other obstructions.

LTA should consider a rule to mandate the wearing of a small light attached to a headgear, like a cap or protective helmet, by PMD riders.

This would reduce the risk of accidents with drivers who misjudge timings when mistaking approaching PMD riders for much slower pedestrians.

Amy Loh Chee Seen (Ms)