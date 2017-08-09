Gen Y must learn to be responsible

Generation Y is also known as the "strawberry generation". Such children are deemed to be spoilt and over-reliant on others.

Helicopter parenting will only worsen this situation (More schools shoot down 'helicopter parenting'; June 26).

It is important for students to understand the importance of independence and taking responsibility for their own actions.

If they forget to bring required items to school, they should face the consequences, and let it serve as a reminder not to be forgetful.

Parents should instil a sense of responsibility in their children instead of bailing them out every time they forget to take an item to school.

Otherwise, the youngsters will grow up thinking they can always rely on others to solve their problems.

Soh Zi Yan, 15, Secondary 4 student