Gardening push takes Singapore closer to 'City in a Garden' vision

It is good to see a visible surge in interest in gardening (Gardening fans snap up 330 allotment plots; Nov 8).

Both allotment garden plots and community gardens provide enthusiasts with a platform to grow edible greens.

Community gardens bring significant social benefits. They can teach the younger generation valuable lessons about food and its origins.

Edible gardens can become living classrooms where children learn about the hard work that comes with growing crops, thereby increasing their appreciation of food and nature in an increasingly urbanised city.

Such places create a greater sense of community spirit as enthusiasts come together and share professional knowledge.

And sharing excess harvest with friends and neighbours further strengthens bonds.

For the seniors, gardening improves their physical and mental well-being and can even become an additional source of income.

As more allotment garden plots, community gardens and green spaces spring up, Singapore is all the more closer to its vision of being a City in a Garden.

Ooi Ming Hui (Ms)