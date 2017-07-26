Futsal develops technical ability of young players

That the Football Association of Singapore needs visionary leaders to chart the country's future in the game is true (Leadership key to future of S'pore football, by Mr Liew Eng Leng; July 22), but there is also a place for futsal in youth training and development programmes (Future of Singapore football lies in futsal, by Mr Toh Cheng Seong; July 19).

Futsal was invented as a training tool in the gym to sharpen the quick passing technique that keeps the ball on the ground. The best futsal players possess excellent control of the ball and have the stamina and endurance to play at a fast pace.

As most of our footballers lack height, upper body strength and the ability to leap high, futsal can train them to make use of their lower centre of gravity to hold off opponents and turn on the ball to shoot or pass.

In Iran, most youth players prefer futsal instead of the outdoor game; there are up to a million registered footballers compared to almost 12 million registered futsal players.

The popularity of futsal has helped to improve the technical skills of Iran's young players and made the national team a regional force in Asia.

Futsal skills complement and enhance a footballer's ability. It won't create a complete player for the outdoor game, but it helps to develop the technical ability of young players.

This can only be a positive step in improving the next generation of footballers.

Edmund Khoo