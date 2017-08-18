Free parking a way to show appreciation to teachers

Reading about the proposed parking fees at educational institutions makes me wonder if this is a knee-jerk reaction (Polytechnics to start charging staff for parking from October, July 29; and ITE staff must pay for parking from October, July 28).

There have been complaints about unfairness that teaching staff do not have to pay for parking at their place of work, when everyone else has to.

The discussion about parking fees at educational institutions started after the Auditor-General's Office report two years ago which found that some educational institutions did not impose charges or imposed below market-rate charges for use of their carparks.

I do not understand the fuss about parking privileges for hardworking teachers and school staff.

Hasn't the Ministry of Education said that it wants to raise the standard of teaching and the morale of teachers?

Today, teaching is one of the most challenging and demanding professions.

How can we show teachers that we appreciate the work they do? Concrete perks like free parking in school are a good way to encourage them and recognise their sacrifices and contributions to the growth of our nation.

There is no true equality in life. Let us not take away this small perk our teachers enjoy.

Tham Po Wing (Dr)