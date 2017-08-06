Your Letters

Fostering racial, religious harmony at the playground

There is a lot of truth in last Sunday's report (Mums 'can help build' racial and religious harmony).

Parents are the best examples for children to emulate.

In general, women are better at initiating first connections.

The time mothers spend accompanying their children to school and waiting for them to be dismissed offers many opportunities to build friendships with other mums and children of other races.

The time spent at the playground can also foster relationships that allow racial and religious harmony to develop.

My daughter made and has maintained many friendships from her years of playground time.

Her friends are Chinese, Indian, Malay, Eurasian, and even Filipino.

Whenever we hold a party or gathering, she is conscious of the need to have halal and vegetarian food options for her friends and their families.

Though my family is Christian, I have no issues with Hindu, Buddhist or Muslim families helping to babysit my daughter. They, too, are comfortable with letting their children hang out with her.

When there is friendship, understanding and respect for the other person's race and religious practices can come about.

Irene Lum (Ms)

