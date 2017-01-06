Forum writer was an inspiration

I wish to pay tribute to the late Mr Dudley Au who died on Jan 1 and who for many years was a regular writer to The Straits Times Forum page.

He was a knowledgeable man and his letters over the years touched on a wide range of topics.

I used to print them out and compile them. It was his letters that inspired me to become a writer to the Forum page, too.

Mr Au was very enthusiastic about writing and was often disappointed when his letter was not published.

It was only in the last couple of years that he had stopped writing, probably due to poor health after the death of his wife.

In 2009, I got in touch with him to seek his permission to propose him as a Nominated Member of Parliament .

But due to various other commitments, he said he had to turn it down but told me that he felt honoured, nonetheless.

I will miss Mr Au and am sure that most readers of the Forum page would likewise miss his stimulating articles too.

Ronald Lee Yew Kee