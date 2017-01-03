Foreign live-in caregivers not registered with nursing board

We refer to the report on live-in caregivers ("Elderly sick turn to foreign, live-in caregivers"; Dec 27, 2016).

We recognise the work done by foreign caregivers in caring for patients in their own homes, which supports ageing in place.

However, we would like to clarify that these nurses are not registered with the Singapore Nursing Board and are not on our register of qualified nurses in Singapore.

Families requiring nursing procedures for seniors at home can get in touch with the Agency for Integrated Care's Singapore Silver Line on 1800-650-6060 to be referred to an appropriate home nursing provider.

Families can also check with the provider on whether their nurses are registered with the Singapore Nursing Board.

Tan Soh Chin (Ms)

Registrar

Singapore Nursing Board

