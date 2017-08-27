Foreign leaders shouldn't interfere in S'pore politics

Malaysian politicians praising Singapore presidential candidate Halimah Yacob and calling on the women's wing of Umno to pray that she wins is akin to endorsing her in the forthcoming presidential election (Halimah praised by leaders across Causeway; Aug 20).

Such a public display of preference is unwise and could have unintended consequences.

It could sway undecided voters and amount to a foreign country interfering in Singapore's domestic politics.

Singapore must never be under foreign influence or be seen as adhering to or owing allegiance to a foreign power.

We do not interfere in any country's domestic politics, and we expect other countries to refrain from interfering in ours.

Malaysia, as a member of Asean, should respect the non-interference principle, as set out in the Asean Charter.

Singaporeans want a fair and clean presidential election, without outsiders meddling in it or foreign politics shaking our political stability and social fabric.

Francis Cheng