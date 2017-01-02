Foreign auxiliary policemen must know S'pore society

Stringent selection conditions should be in place when hiring foreign auxiliary police officers ("Not enough qualified Singaporeans, Malaysians for auxiliary police forces"; Dec 29, 2016).

First, new recruits from Taiwan must undergo a well-rounded training programme to equip them with knowledge of our history, culture and life.

Unlike Taiwan, which is a largely homogeneous society, Singapore is multiracial and multicultural. Taiwanese auxiliary policemen should understand this. This will help them greatly in assimilating into the community, and help them do their jobs with greater ease.

As our security cannot be compromised, only Singaporean auxiliary policemen should be deployed at sensitive locations, such as immigration checkpoints and government premises.

Foreign auxiliary policemen must be trained to be culturally sensitive in performing their duties.

The recruitment of Taiwanese university graduates by Singapore's auxiliary police forces is a step in the right direction towards improving the industry's service standard.

Teething problems are anticipated, but with proper procedures in place, the new recruits can add value to the sector even as they help to fill the ranks.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng